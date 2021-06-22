Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 89,725 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 456.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,725 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $9,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 80.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 87.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRI stock opened at $98.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $66.03 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.39.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.90.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

