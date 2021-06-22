Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 62,782 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.27% of NanoString Technologies worth $7,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 14.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the first quarter worth about $190,000.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSTG. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

NSTG stock opened at $63.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.05. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a current ratio of 14.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.71.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The company had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.51 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $1,764,649.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,044,994.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 131,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $7,769,883.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,190,703.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,680 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,074. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.