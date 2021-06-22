Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,034 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 161,648 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $7,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Boston Partners grew its stake in Halliburton by 814.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $115,816,000 after buying an additional 5,457,713 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,747 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $55,259,000 after buying an additional 500,515 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Halliburton by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 250,714 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 90,139 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Halliburton by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 494,370 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,344,000 after buying an additional 79,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.59.

NYSE HAL opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 2.83. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.19.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.