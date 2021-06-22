Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 130,427 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130,427 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.19% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $7,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 160,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 60,236 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,791,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,743,000 after purchasing an additional 547,724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,782,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,359,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3,676.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 142,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPP shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HPP stock opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -722.57, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.32.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

