Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 15,089 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,135 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,089 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.12% of TopBuild worth $8,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 43.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter valued at $98,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLD opened at $186.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.54. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $104.52 and a 52 week high of $235.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their price target on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.42.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

