Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 20,000 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.40% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $7,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 273.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,038 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,718,000. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CEQP opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.76. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $33.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 3.61.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -657.89%.

In other news, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

