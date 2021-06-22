Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 449,370 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449,370 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.92% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $8,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIND. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LIND shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of LIND opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.55. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dolf A. Berle bought 18,250 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $320,287.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,545.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $356,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,350.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.