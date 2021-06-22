Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 46,152 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,152 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $7,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $5,340,876.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,711,514 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K opened at $64.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.