Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 53,253 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 53,253 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.13% of HollyFrontier worth $7,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230,433 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 351,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,196,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,969 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,769,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,628.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HFC opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.11. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.68.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HFC. Tudor Pickering cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. US Capital Advisors cut HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

