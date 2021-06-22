Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 80,394 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 80,394 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.15% of Haemonetics worth $8,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 438,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,646,000 after acquiring an additional 31,518 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 617,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,539,000 after acquiring an additional 39,860 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 374.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 27,983 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at $1,570,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAE stock opened at $63.38 on Tuesday. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $56,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,382. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

