Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 95,733 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 95,733 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ResMed were worth $8,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 0.9% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 0.5% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 5.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $532,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,156,025.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $199,981.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,775 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $239.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.52, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.09. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $242.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

RMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.83.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

