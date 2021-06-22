Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 580,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,646,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.26% of Desktop Metal at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter valued at about $995,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

In other news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:DM opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.