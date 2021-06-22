Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 144,094 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.09% of Amdocs worth $7,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,298,000 after acquiring an additional 98,712 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth $10,136,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 50,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 19,036 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

DOX stock opened at $79.22 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.