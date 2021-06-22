AllSafe Price Reaches $0.0208 on Exchanges (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 25.4% against the dollar. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $190,252.02 and approximately $75.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0208 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00053405 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000568 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001174 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 71.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AllSafe

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.