Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Insider Akshay Vaishnaw Sells 14,708 Shares

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,573,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Akshay Vaishnaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $374,147.40.

On Monday, April 19th, Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $510,205.02.

ALNY stock traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, reaching $172.93. 15,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,101. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $178.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The business had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.07.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

