Alpaca Finance Achieves Market Cap of $2.85 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded down 46% against the US dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $2.85 million and $2.50 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00048175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00116477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00156151 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,435.08 or 1.00324083 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

