Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37.17 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $93.31 million and approximately $37.17 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 49% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00056959 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002122 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00011344 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002747 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

ALPHA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,579,035 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

