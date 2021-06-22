Alpha Impact Tops One Day Volume of $38,939.00 (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Alpha Impact coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar. Alpha Impact has a total market capitalization of $748,620.36 and approximately $38,939.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00048097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00114289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00156115 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,813.13 or 0.99778675 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Alpha Impact Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 6,010,000 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Alpha Impact Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Impact should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Impact using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

