Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.0% of CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,118,088,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 537.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after acquiring an additional 611,904 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after acquiring an additional 488,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Alphabet by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,689,000 after acquiring an additional 311,706 shares during the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,907.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock worth $168,672,579. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,529.79. 13,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,327. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,384.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,347.01 and a 1-year high of $2,543.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

