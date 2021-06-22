Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 235.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 265,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $548,238,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,063,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.7% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,869,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,432.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,336.62. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,455.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

