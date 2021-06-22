Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,530,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Alphabet by 893.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $8.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,427.27. 11,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,351. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,336.62. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,351.65 and a 12-month high of $2,455.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.