Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Trading Down 3.9% After Insider Selling

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $15.29 and last traded at $15.36. Approximately 498 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 606,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

Specifically, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $405,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,008,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,365,699.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 14,572 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $242,332.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,947,799.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,982. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.26.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.10% and a negative return on equity of 116.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,036,000 after purchasing an additional 450,287 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 60.1% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,201,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,558,000 after buying an additional 1,201,916 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,875,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter worth $25,490,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in Alphatec by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,688,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,868 shares during the period. 45.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

