Alpine Global Management LLC Boosts Position in Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC)

Alpine Global Management LLC increased its stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) by 199.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,129 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC owned 0.18% of Altimeter Growth worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altimeter Growth stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $18.11.

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

