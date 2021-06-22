Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $2,164,014,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 136.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,969,000 after buying an additional 2,364,971 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 39.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,177,000 after buying an additional 1,088,668 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $135,801,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,096,164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $158,012,000 after buying an additional 653,581 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Walmart stock opened at $136.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.12. The company has a market cap of $382.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.02 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 877,402 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total value of $119,686,406.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,878,304.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 666,540 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.71, for a total transaction of $91,789,223.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,936,046.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,303,651 shares of company stock worth $2,426,595,808 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.