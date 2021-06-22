Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 1,680.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. News Co. has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $26.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.86.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

