Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New Investment in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 104,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Finally, Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGCB opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $15.21.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

