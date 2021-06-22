Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New Investment in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 107,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned 0.17% of Churchill Capital Corp V as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Capital Corp V alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCV opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. Churchill Capital Corp V has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.