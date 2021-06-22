ALPS Active REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REIT) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REIT) traded up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.70 and last traded at $28.70. 4,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 8,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.44.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.