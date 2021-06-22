Alstom (EPA:ALO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €44.78 ($52.68). Alstom shares last traded at €43.38 ($51.04), with a volume of 2,912,847 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alstom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €50.67 ($59.61).

Get Alstom alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €45.38.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.