AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

ALA opened at C$26.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.33. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$14.98 and a 1-year high of C$26.13.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.80 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that AltaGas will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 78.06%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

