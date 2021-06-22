Altus Strategies (LON:ALS) Trading Up 0.4%

Altus Strategies plc (LON:ALS) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 62.85 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 62.75 ($0.82). Approximately 10,232 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 58,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.82).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 11.28. The company has a market capitalization of £50.45 million and a PE ratio of -13.07.

In other Altus Strategies news, insider Steven Poulton acquired 112,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £70,022.18 ($91,484.43).

Altus Strategies plc, together its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for gold, bauxite, copper, iron ore, zinc, lead, silver, tin, and tungsten deposits. It has a portfolio of projects, including Korali Sud (Diba) gold project and Lakanfla gold project located in Western Mali; Tabakorole gold project and Pitiangoma Est gold project located in Southern Mali; Wadi Jundi gold project, Bakriyah gold project, Abu Diwan gold project, Wadi Dubur gold project located in Egypt; Laboum gold project located in Northern Cameroon; Bikoula iron ore project located in Southern Cameroon; Agdz copper-silver project, Takzim copper-zinc project, Zaer copper project, and Ammas zinc-lead project located in Central Morocco; Igzougza copper-silver project, Azrar copper project, and Tata copper project located in Western Morocco; Daro copper-gold project and Zager copper-gold project located in Northern Ethiopia; and Leopard Rock gold prospect located in Western Liberia.

