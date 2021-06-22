Aluna.Social Price Tops $0.0594 (ALN)

Aluna.Social (CURRENCY:ALN) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Aluna.Social coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0594 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. Aluna.Social has a market cap of $987,243.28 and approximately $71,621.00 worth of Aluna.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aluna.Social has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aluna.Social Profile

Aluna.Social is a coin. Aluna.Social’s total supply is 99,877,529 coins and its circulating supply is 16,619,744 coins. Aluna.Social’s official Twitter account is @AlunaSocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aluna.Social is a multi-exchange social trading terminal for cryptocurrency traders and investors. It combines a social network with an API trading platform integrated with top crypto exchanges, enabling copy trading features and public profiles featuring unforgeable trading performance and history. “

Aluna.Social Coin Trading

