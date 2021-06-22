ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CEO Jaume Pons Sells 16,700 Shares

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $978,453.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,560,485.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jaume Pons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $930,357.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $962,421.00.

Shares of ALX Oncology stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,465. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $117.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.12.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ALX Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,155,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,440,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,372,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,331,000 after purchasing an additional 543,735 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 309.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 13,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,276,000. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

