Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $14,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.42. The company had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,496. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $174.20 and a 12-month high of $253.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.29.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

