Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.7% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.46.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard stock traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $377.36. The stock had a trading volume of 92,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,207. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $371.31. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.98 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

