Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,104 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 81.8% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Walmart by 13.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after buying an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Walmart by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,889,000 after acquiring an additional 86,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,616 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,303,651 shares of company stock worth $2,426,595,808 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,686,984. The company has a market capitalization of $385.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.12. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.02 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

