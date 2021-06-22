Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.24. 401,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,047,208. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $193.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

