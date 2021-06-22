Amalgamated Bank Has $11.27 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,384,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in Broadcom by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 12,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Broadcom by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,514,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price target (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.38.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,640 shares of company stock worth $4,936,611 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $466.00. The stock had a trading volume of 24,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,143. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $459.78. The stock has a market cap of $191.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $303.00 and a one year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

