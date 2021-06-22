Amalgamated Bank Has $11.99 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,893 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,582 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.4% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $52.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,980,418. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $55.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.65. The stock has a market cap of $223.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,846 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,229. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

