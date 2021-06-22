Amalgamated Bank Has $18.24 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,836 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 0.7% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $18,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.46.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $173.57. 204,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,195,298. The company has a market cap of $315.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $108.02 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.22.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

