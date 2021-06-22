Amalgamated Bank Has $21.21 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,012 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.8% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $21,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,044,188 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNH traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $398.88. The company had a trading volume of 83,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,115. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $403.10. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $285.57 and a 52-week high of $425.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.14.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.