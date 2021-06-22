Amalgamated Bank Has $37.15 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Amalgamated Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 99.0% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,307,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 205,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $423,603,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

GOOGL stock traded down $8.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,428.14. 20,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,336.62. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,351.65 and a 1-year high of $2,455.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

