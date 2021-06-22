Amalgamated Bank Has $5.41 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.45. The company had a trading volume of 62,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,329,127. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $87.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.