Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Paul John Balson boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,678 shares of company stock worth $17,437,589 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $603.83.

NOW stock traded up $8.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $543.28. The company had a trading volume of 29,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,143. The stock has a market cap of $107.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 713.00, a PEG ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.50 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

