Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1,646.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 132,586.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 258,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,685,000 after acquiring an additional 258,544 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total value of $56,071,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,613,506,157.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,260 shares of company stock worth $78,131,944 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.84. The company had a trading volume of 35,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,805. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.66.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

