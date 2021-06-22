Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 476,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,392 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 21.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,075,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $118,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,189 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 875.6% in the first quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 811,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 728,026 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 11.3% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 84,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the first quarter worth $173,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.03. 562,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,938,492. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $114.39 billion, a PE ratio of -28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

