Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,564 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,287,675,000 after buying an additional 416,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,087,833,000 after buying an additional 437,321 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,535,047,000 after buying an additional 245,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after buying an additional 230,070 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $111.63. The company had a trading volume of 107,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,081,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.29. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.06 and a 1 year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.