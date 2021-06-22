Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

TXN stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.98. 84,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,652,829. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.35 and a 1-year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

