Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,793 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,943 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after purchasing an additional 943,571 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $87,715,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,410,000 after purchasing an additional 592,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.03. 55,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,929,927. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.81. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $130.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

