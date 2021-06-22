Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,841 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,041.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,014,000 after purchasing an additional 162,612 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.68. 71,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,665,466. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.48 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company has a market cap of $178.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

